If you want to know how to use face paint in Horizon Forbidden West then read on for all your combat makeup needs. You'll see face paint rewards unlocking for various missions as you play through Forbidden West, but the game never explicitly tells you what to do with them. You won't even unlock the ability to use them at all until you reach a certain Horizon Forbidden West location either. Meaning you can be collecting them long before you can actually get to wear them, which can be frustrating if you just want to see what you've won. So, if you want to get all daubed up, we'll explain how to use face paint in Horizon Forbidden West and where you can do it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO