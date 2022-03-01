CCU’s Aja Blount named Sun Belt player of the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Coastal Carolina women’s basketball senior forward Aja Blount was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week for her performances against South Alabama and Troy, it was announced by the conference office on Tuesday. It is the third career conference weekly award for the Northampton, Pa. native.



The senior forward led the Chants to a 1-1 record to close out the regular season. She scored 39 points and grabbed 36 rebounds combined in the two contests.

In the opening matchup against South Alabama, Blount poured in 19 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as Blount to record her seventh double-double of the year in the 79-62 CCU win.

In the season finale, Blount recorded her eighth double-double on the year, including six in Sun Belt action against Troy. She scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the loss to the Trojans who claimed the Sun Belt regular-season championship with the victory.

Blount on Monday was named a 2021-22 All-Sun Belt Conference first-team selection.

The Chanticleers will meet Arkansas State in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament on March 2 at the Pensacola (Fla.) Bay Center. The opening tip is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Courtesy – Sun Belt, Coastal Carolina Athletics

