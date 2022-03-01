ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CCU’s Aja Blount named Sun Belt player of the week

By Chris Parks
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Coastal Carolina women’s basketball senior forward Aja Blount was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week for her performances against South Alabama and Troy, it was announced by the conference office on Tuesday. It is the third career conference weekly award for the Northampton, Pa. native.

The senior forward led the Chants to a 1-1 record to close out the regular season. She scored 39 points and grabbed 36 rebounds combined in the two contests.

In the opening matchup against South Alabama, Blount poured in 19 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as Blount to record her seventh double-double of the year in the 79-62 CCU win.

In the season finale, Blount recorded her eighth double-double on the year, including six in Sun Belt action against Troy. She scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the loss to the Trojans who claimed the Sun Belt regular-season championship with the victory.

Blount on Monday was named a 2021-22 All-Sun Belt Conference first-team selection.

The Chanticleers will meet Arkansas State in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament on March 2 at the Pensacola (Fla.) Bay Center. The opening tip is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Courtesy – Sun Belt, Coastal Carolina Athletics

WBTW News13

CCU baseball drops mid-week contest at UNC-Wilmington, 9-4

WILMINGTON, N.C – A five-run seventh inning by the home-standing UNC Wilmington Seahawks was the difference in the game, as the No. 29 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers fell on the road at UNCW 9-4 on Wednesday night in non-conference midweek action in Wilmington, N.C. The big inning – four runs or more in an inning – was […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Darlington Raceway & Mahindra ROXOR Strike Deal on Sponsorship of the Xfinity Series Race on May 7

DARLINGTON, S.C. (March 3, 2022) – As part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, Darlington Raceway and Mahindra ROXOR partner on the title sponsorship of the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 7. The official name of the Xfinity Series race will be the Mahindra ROXOR 200. “Mahindra’s American-assembled ROXOR is one of the toughest off-road vehicles ever […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

FMU freezes tuition for 4th year

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Francis Marion University Board of Trustees has voted to freeze tuition for the fourth consecutive year, the university announced Thursday. Undergraduate, in-state students pay $5,192 per semester, according to spring 2022 tuition information. Nursing and engineering undergraduate students pay $8,118. Graduate students pay $5,306 per semester, graduate nursing students pay $8,232 per […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Fastest-growing counties in South Carolina

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Virginia mom sues Myrtle Beach hotel over bed bugs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia mother filed a lawsuit Feb. 21 against South Bay Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard over a bed bug infestation. The lawsuit claims a woman and her son, who is a minor, stayed at the South Bay Inn and Suites from Aug. 5, 2021 to Aug. 8, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
