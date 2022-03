PWInsider reports that D’Lo Brown, who has been absent from the Impact Wrestling commentary team, will not be returning to the role any time soon. Brown was written out o the role after he was attacked by Honor No More and was replaced by Matthew Rehwoldt. Impact was said to be very impressed by Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan’s work as a team and feel that after a few weeks they have “completely congealed” as a team. So they are now the official team going forward.

WWE ・ 19 HOURS AGO