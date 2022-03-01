ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Queen Elizabeth returns to virtual work after recovery from COVID-19

By Rich Klein
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
March 1 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, made a virtual appearance with foreign diplomats on Tuesday following her recovery.

Prince Charles said his mother is "a lot better now" after she experienced cold-like systems.

The 95-year-old monarch met diplomats by video link at Buckingham Palace from her Windsor Castle home.

She postponed two virtual events last week as she continued to recover from a coronavirus diagnosis.

Queen Elizabeth, who took the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, is the longest serving monarch in British history. A platinum jubilee in her honor is planned for June.

