Hospitalizations for Alcohol Use in People With Gout, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis, or Low Back Pain: Epidemiology and Outcomes

 5 days ago

For a study, researchers sought to look at the frequency, temporal trends, and consequences of alcohol use disorder (AUD) hospitalizations among persons who had gout, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis, or low back pain (LBP). They used data from the US National Inpatient Sample from 1998 to 2016. They looked at...

