Dane County, WI

Dane County to resume emergency siren testing Wednesday

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — If you hear a siren on Wednesday at noon, don’t worry, nothing’s wrong.

Dane County is resuming monthly outdoor siren testing this week. Tests will occur on the first Wednesday of each month from March to November.

The sirens are not designed to be heard from indoors.

‘Absolutely’ a good time for Dane Co. mask mandate to end, PHMDC spokesperson says

MADISON, Wis. — As Dane County’s COVID-19 mask mandate nears its 12:01 a.m. Tuesday expiration, a Public Health Madison & Dane County spokesperson said data shows it’s “absolutely” a good time to shift away from the requirement. In an interview with News 3 Now hours before the mandate expired, PHMDC spokesperson Morgan Finke said case counts and hospitalizations have fallen...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

