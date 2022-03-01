Dane County to resume emergency siren testing Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. — If you hear a siren on Wednesday at noon, don’t worry, nothing’s wrong.

Dane County is resuming monthly outdoor siren testing this week. Tests will occur on the first Wednesday of each month from March to November.

The sirens are not designed to be heard from indoors.

