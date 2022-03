Some parts of the nation are already paying record prices for gas and officials say to "brace for more pain at the pump." Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased three cents to $3.56. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 600,000 bbl to 246.5 million bbl last week.

