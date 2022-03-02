Breckenridge candidate Q&A: Many employers say a lack of affordable housing is the root cause of the labor shortage. How would you respond to those concerns?
The town needs to make Vail Resorts responsible for providing housing for seasonal employees, including J1 visa employees. Seasonal workers in town are searching for housing during the peak winter season and typically have a budget of $800 to $1,000 per month. Vail Resorts also needs to take responsibility to provide...www.summitdaily.com
Comments / 0