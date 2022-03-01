ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Valley towns in nearly blackout areas for broadband

By Patty Coller
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – High-speed internet service seems to be everywhere and many take it for granted, but there are still areas of the Valley that receive very low broadband service or none at all.

Lt. Governor John Husted’s office released a detailed map Tuesday showing the impacted areas.

Columbia na County is by far the worst when it comes to broadband service with 67% of the populated area and 28% of households not having access to a minimum of 25/3 Mbps of service that would be considered functional. Some areas fall below 9 Mbps. Those areas are not entirely rural and many are scattered around city centers and in suburbs.

In Trumbull County , 39% of the populated area and 13% of households fall below minimum standards. Those areas are mostly in northern Trumbull County but are also speckled in suburbs outside Warren.

Mahoning County looks a little better with 27% of the populated area and 10% of households below the 25/3 Mbps range. however, western and southeastern Mahoning County struggle in many areas.

The map was generated as an additional tool to help state officials, Broadband Ohio and internet providers pinpoint areas in need.

The maps could be beneficial as municipalities begin to utilize funding resources and develop public and private partnerships. State and federal grants will also come into play with the mapping.

