Family Relationships

Is living with your parents the new American dream?

Freethink
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTae and Monica Kim began their marriage with over $100,000 dollars in student debt. It’s an albatross around the necks of many young Americans: how to pay down debt, create savings, afford to start a family — childcare, food, clothing — and own a house?. “We...

www.freethink.com

Related
WNYC

Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream

A new memoir Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream tells the story of an immigrant child coming to the United States. Based on a piece published in The New York Times, author Tiffanie Drayton explains why she fled racial prejudice in the U.S. She joins us to talk about the book.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Where Black families achieve the American dream

Economists believe that your neighborhood influences your life outcomes. After isolating social factors, they've identified the basic steps families can take to create intergenerational upward mobility. Among the findings: African American males have the most success when they connect with positive role models. We visit one Washington, D.C., entrepreneur who is finding success amid a changing economy. His story illustrates new strategies moving through governments and the private sector.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Jennifer Bonn

Parenting advice for new parents

I remember when my oldest was first born, my first thought was “What if I’m not a good parent?” I was not one of those women who seem to take parenting in stride and handle every bump in the road without a hint of stress. I was ready to run to the doctor at the slightest irregularity, I was sure I was doing everything wrong because my baby wasn’t on a strict schedule, and the first time my husband went to work I begged him to stay with me; not a stellar start. Of course, my oldest survived and has turned out to be an amazing woman and my second and third children were infinitely easier to raise, but there are some pieces of advice I wish I had been told in the beginning. Here are several bits of advice learned the hard way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gillian Sisley

Father Demands Daughter Repay Him for Child Support

Do children owe their parents financial compensation for raising them?. It is reported that over 750,000 divorces happen every year in the US, with a fraction of those families having children. In fact, records show that ⅓ of divorced couples have children, adding even more obstacles to the already difficult realities of separating a household into two.
SheKnows

Unemployed Dad Refuses ‘To Be Stuck With Childcare’ & Working Mom Is Upset — Who Is Right?

Should stay-at-home parents send their children to daycare? That’s what one mom asked Reddit after her unemployed partner refused to be “stuck with childcare.”. The exasperated mom turned to Reddit’s Am I The A**hole forum for advice after her boyfriend quit his job upon receiving a seven-figure payout and announced his intention to “relax and have fun” instead of caring for their newborn son.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Family Relationships
Upworthy

At age 8, she promised her grandma she'd buy her a home. Years later, she's finally done it.

Janita Badon recently surprised her grandma, Irma Badon, aged 83, with a new home. The granddaughter was fulfilling a promise she had made to her grandmother at eight years old. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted, the duo can be seen walking towards a home, surrounded by other members of their family. The senior citizen, using a walker and wondering why she could not just unwrap the present at home, is thoroughly shocked and excited when she learns she was in fact approaching the front porch of her new house. Badon's grandma was finally able to fulfill a lifelong wish, Good Morning America's Brightly reports.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Why Karen Grassle From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Divorced Her First Husband

Karen Grassle met her first husband Leon Russom, during their early days when acting in theatre. However, their love sadly didn’t last and Karen later opened up about why it didn’t exactly last. In her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, she details how they were “two peas in a pod” and were working together to forge a path for themselves in making a mark in theatre.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

“Love Makes You Family.” Abandoned Twin Finds Home In Last Place He Ever Expected.

When Daquane Shamar Jacobs and Tavon Lamar Jacobs were born, the odds were already stacked against them. Their birth mother hadn’t even known she was expecting twins. She didn’t have any prenatal care and did drugs while pregnant, so her babies were born addicted to crack and weighed just 2 pounds. The infants were immediately removed from her care and sent into the foster system.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: My son’s new girlfriend mocked our faith

DEAR HARRIETTE: I grew up Christian, and I’ve raised my kids Christian; my dad is even a pastor, so we’ve lived a really faith-based life. My son introduced me to his new girlfriend a few months ago, and today the topic of faith came up. She disclosed that she does not believe in God, and she even mocked our faith, saying that what we believe in doesn’t make any sense.
SAN JOSE, CA

