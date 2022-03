Wordle may have some serious competition because a new word game is in town. Meet Quordle, a spinoff version of Wordle, that has proved to be even more challenging. The principles mostly remain the same — a player guesses five-letter words each day. If the guessed letter is in the right position, the square turns green. If the letter is in the word but just not in the right position, the square turns yellow. If it turns gray, then no luck!

