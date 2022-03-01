ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One dead in apartment shooting, woman detained

By Morgan Mitchell, Quametra Wilborn
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has died after a shooting at Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser on Tuesday morning.

Memphis police responded to the incident at 5:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Woodcliff where they located a man shot in the stomach at the back of the apartment complex.

The victim was taken to Regional One Health where he later died from his injuries. Police say they detained a woman who was known to the victim but no arrests have been made.

One woman said the shootings are so common that she is sometimes afraid to leave her home.

Three MS teens shot at in vehicle, one left dead

“I don’t talk to these young kids. I don’t try to talk to them,” she said. “‘Hey, how you?’ Put my head down and keep walking.”

WREG has reported several shootings in that community over the years. The most recent fatal incident happened in Dec. two days after Christmas. Just last week, a man was indicted for another homicide that happened in October.

Other residents we spoke to said they do not see things looking up anytime soon.

“It ain’t going to get no better,” one woman said. “I just don’t see it happening.”

This investigation is ongoing.

