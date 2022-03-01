UNC vs. Syracuse: Player of the Game — Caleb Love

42 years after his hiring, Mike Krzyzewski will officially call it a career following the conclusion of the 2022 postseason. Krzyzewski, 75, was brought to Duke in 1980 after a six-year tenure as the head coach at Army, and the Army alumnus wasted no time in quickly building the Blue Devils into one of the nation’s greatest dynasties. Krzyzewski will undoubtably go down as one of the greatest — if not the greatest — head basketball coach in college history, having won five NCAA Tournaments in his time with the Duke Blue Devils. In addition to his five national titles, Krzyzewski has made 12 trips to the Final Four, won 13 regular-season ACC titles and 15 ACC Tournament trophies.

BASKETBALL ・ 15 HOURS AGO