ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Should Russian holdings fund Missouri state employee pensions?

By Gregg Palermo
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxggl_0eSU8Cp400

ST. LOUIS–The board that oversees retirement, life insurance and long-term disability insurance benefits for most Missouri state workers will meet Thursday to decide if and how it should handle roughly $13 million in Russian holdings in the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System.

The move comes as organizations around the world scrutinize their ties to Russia in the wake of the country’s military invasion of Ukraine last week.

“Vladimir Putin is a madman and it’s time for the world to cut him off. In Missouri, that starts with MOSERS. When he is isolated and alone, Ukrainians and Russians will have their countries back. Missouri stands with the Ukrainian people.” Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said in a news release calling for an emergency meeting. “I’m calling on all other Missouri pension plans to follow suit in ensuring no public funds are used to help prop up the Russian economy as long as these atrocities continue.”

According to Fitzpatrick, as of Friday there was roughly $13 million in Russian holdings worth over $1 billion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Comparing the inflation impact on MO and other states

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – Shoppers across the country have been feeling the squeeze of inflation, and a new study claims many Missourians are saying they are severely challenged by price increases for goods for their homes. The report from QuoteWizard.com claims that 9% of respondents from Missouri said in February that they were having a “very difficult” time […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri and Arkansas among the least women-friendly states

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri and Arkansas were on the bottom end of the scale for women-friendly states, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.   To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics, ranging from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Biden offers humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration offered humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the United States on Thursday, which could protect as many as 30,000 people from being deported. Ukrainians can remain for up to 18 months under the federal program known as Temporary Protected Status. “Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Scott Fitzpatrick
KOLR10 News

How to help Ukraine from the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, many are wondering how to help those who have been displaced by the invasion. Over 800,000 civilians, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine in the last week as Russian troops advance on the country. These refugees have been welcomed by the surrounding countries of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company raises $1.6 million for Ukraine

SEYMOUR, Mo.– Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company, a small company based in Wright County, ran a fundraiser to help Ukraine – a fundraiser that raised over $1 million. Baker Creek opened their first store in Mansfield back in the early 2000s. Now, the company has expanded into a warehouse location in Seymour. Jere Gettle, owner […]
CHARITIES
KOLR10 News

Springfield-based church helps Ukrainian refugees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield-based church is in Poland supporting Ukrainian refugees. Connect Church is working to give supplies to those fleeing from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They are in need of the following donations: Dry Food Canned Food Energy Bars Thermal Clothing Medical Supplies Yoga mats to sleep on Blankets and sleeping bags […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian World#Ukrainians#Russians
KOLR10 News

Springfield church members travel overseas to help people in Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As Russian attacks in Ukraine are intensifying, Springfield churches are working to help people affected by the crisis. One of those churches is Ridgecrest Baptist Church, which has partnered with an orphanage in Ukraine for years. The pastor flew from Springfield to Poland Wednesday, along with three other church members to be […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spokesman for Europe’s largest nuclear plant says the facility is on fire after Russia attacked the power station in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar. A government official tells The Associated Press elevated levels of radiation are being detected near the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which provides about […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
KOLR10 News

Russian troops shelling nuclear power station

ENERHODAR, Ukraine — Russian troops are shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine. “We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Andriy Tuz, spokesperson for the plant in Enerhodar, said in a video posted on Telegram. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.” The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New Springfield rental home for travel nurses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Greene County has 81 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals and averages 42 COVID cases per week. A month ago, it saw more than 240 patients and averaged more than 560 COVID cases per week. That’s according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. When coronavirus numbers go up and down, sometimes medical providers […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy