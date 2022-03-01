ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Justices to weigh if trafficking defense applies to homicide

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OvWh_0eSU7rBC00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court was set Tuesday to consider whether a woman can argue that she legally killed a man under a state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of their crimes.

Prosecutors allege Chrystul Kizer shot Randall Volar in the head at his Kenosha home, burned his house down and stole his BMW in 2018.

Kizer was 17 at the time. She contends she met Volar on a sex trafficking website and he went on to sexually assault her and traffic her through the website to others. She told detectives she shot Volar after he tried to touch her, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors maintain Kizer planned to kill Volar. She’s awaiting trial on a raft of charges, including arson, car theft and first-degree intentional homicide.

Her attorneys want to argue at trial that Kizer’s actions were legal under a 2008 state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of any liability for crimes committed while they were being trafficked. Kenosha County Circuit Judge David Wilk refused to allow them to raise that argument, ruling that immunity extends only to trafficking-related charges, such as restraining someone, extortion or slave labor. He said extending immunity to homicide would be absurd.

A state appellate court reversed Wilk in June, finding that immunity applies to any offense that results directly from being trafficked. That prompted the state Justice Department attorneys to ask the state Supreme Court to take the case; they say the shooting wasn’t a result of being trafficked because it was premeditated.

The justices were set to hear arguments in the case Tuesday and issue a ruling at a later date.

Almost 40 states have passed laws over the last decade that provide sex trafficking victims at least some criminal immunity, according to Legal Action of Wisconsin, which provides legal assistance for the poor. Kizer’s case could set a precedent for how far that immunity extends.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Kizer discussed her case in an interview from jail with The Washington Post that was published in late 2019.

More than a dozen anti-violence groups from around the country have filed briefs supporting Kizer. They contend that trafficking victims often feel trapped and may feel they have to take matters into their own hands to escape their traffickers.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Former Wisconsin Rapids high school counselor accused of assaulting student

A former high school counselor in Wisconsin Rapids is accused of sexually assaulting a student, with formal charges expected next week. Police say Christopher Bondoioli was under investigation since January and resigned Feb. 14. Wisconsin Rapids Public School District officials say they immediately notified Wood County Human Services when allegations against Bondioli surfaced. That department then contacted police, officials said.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man gets 20 years in arson case

A Wausau man found guilty at trial of intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a west side home will spend 20 years in the Wisconsin Prison System, after he was sentenced Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court. Members of a jury deliberated for little more than an hour before finding...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WausauPilot

Wisconsin prisons to allow in-person visits again

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prisons will allow in-person visits again beginning next week as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Department of Corrections officials said Friday that they will reopen their facilities to visitors starting Tuesday. The prison system initially closed its doors to visitors in March 2020 as...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Justices to consider if victims amendment enacted properly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court announced Friday it will decide whether a constitutional amendment expanding crime victims’ rights was properly enacted. Voters approved the so-called Marsy’s Law amendment in a statewide referendum in April 2020. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled last year that the ballot question wasn’t phrased properly and didn’t adequately warn voters that the amendment would diminish defendants’ rights.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Shooting#Justice Department#Ap#Kenosha County Circuit#Legal Action Of Wisconsin#The Associated Press
WausauPilot

Bill would offer every Wisconsin child a chance to start saving from birth

A bipartisan proposal that would create a special savings account for every Wisconsin child at birth or adoption will get a public hearing Tuesday in the state Assembly. The legislation — AB-974/SB-947 — was introduced by Reps. John Macco (R-Ledgeview) and Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) and Sen. Janis Ringhand (D-Bayfield). If it is enacted, every child in Wisconsin at birth or adoption would be enrolled in a special savings account, seeded with $25. Families can make deposits so that the account grows.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Release of employer coronavirus data debated at Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — Lawyers for the Wisconsin state government, the state’s largest business lobby and press freedom advocates argued before the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday over whether the state can release records requested by a newspaper showing how many employees at some businesses contracted Covid-19 or had contact with someone who tested positive.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Bill to protect firearm makers and sellers from lawsuits passes Assembly

A bill that would limit liability for firearms dealers, manufacturers and trade associations was passed by a 61-35 vote in the Assembly Wednesday. The bill, SB-570, which already passed the Senate, protects gun-related entities from lawsuits and liability for how their firearms are used. Democrats objected that it was bad policy as gun violence continues to be a prevalent problem across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WausauPilot

Assembly approves funding for new youth prison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would fund a new youth prison to replace the state’s troubled facility in northern Wisconsin after a Republican gubernatorial hopeful urged lawmakers to finally take action after years of delays. The legislation would allow the...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy