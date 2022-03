The season is slowly coming to a close, as the playoffs are rapidly approaching. Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to contend, but have fallen off drastically from their potential. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets also have a tall task ahead of them to get in a strong position to have an advantage in the postseason. Alternatively, other teams such as the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers have greatly impressed with their play so far.

