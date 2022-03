Ryanair has announced it will be the first airline to return to Ukraine.Chief executive Michael O’Leary said it will return to the eastern European country “when it’s safe to do so” but warned that might not be until the winter.The airline was previously the largest to serve Ukraine.Ukrainian airspace was closed last week following Russia’s invasion.Speaking at a press conference in the City of London, Mr O’Leary said: “We do want to see the Ukrainians succeed.”He added that the best way to punish Russia would be for the West to “drive down the price of oil”.“We’ve cancelled all Ukrainian routes...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO