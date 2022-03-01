ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Bill aimed at verifying if someone needs service dog moves forward at Oklahoma Capitol

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Oklahoma State Capitol Building (Staff)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A bill aimed at verifying if someone truly needs a service dog is moving forward at the Oklahoma Capitol.

State senators voted Monday on Senate Bill 1223, which says people must either have a disability or be trained to assist those with disabilities. Otherwise, they could face a misdemeanor charge and a $500 fine.

State Sen. David Bullard, who wrote the measure, said the main point of the bill is to cut down on fraud when it comes to service dogs.

“I would add that there are seven states that have already done this, and many more are already considering it,” Bullard, R-Durant, said on the Senate floor. “This is simply to take some pressure off of those who need the service dog versus those who do not need it and have lied about it.”

Senate Bill 1223 moves to the full House. Click here to read the bill.

