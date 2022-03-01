ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera’s Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Her Drowning

By Bill Donahue
Billboard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of late Glee star Naya Rivera has reached a settlement to end a wrongful death lawsuit over her July 2020 drowning. The agreement will end a case filed by Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, against Ventura County, Calif., in November 2020 on behalf of their 6-year-old son, Josey. The suit...

www.billboard.com

