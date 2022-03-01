ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photographer hopes Ukrainian photo collection will 'change public opinion'

 2 days ago

Speaking in Lviv, British photographer Mark Neville says he hopes his book...

Post Register

Ukrainians in Boise hope to see change: 'People are living their worst nightmare'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The war in Ukraine is impacting people living right here in Boise. “One of my cousins, who are a very good doctor, he’s being pulled to the frontlines on Friday and he is seeing the worst nightmares. He would text me, ‘Julia, I saw this in the movies. I read about this in the books, but I never thought I would be in the middle of this nightmare,’” said fourth-generation Ukrainian Julia Marten.
BOISE, ID
Fast Company

In Ukraine, suspicious markings on buildings reveal the scare tactics of urban warfare

As Russian troops advanced toward Kyiv, Ukraine, late last week, the city’s government issued a peculiar warning to its residents. On its official website and Twitter account, the city called on residents of high-rise buildings to “urgently check the roofs” for suspicious signs or markings—the kind of visual cues that could be seen as targets.
POLITICS
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
Newport News-Times

Local photographer wins award for nature photo

The North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA) revealed the Top 250 winners in its 2022 Showcase photo competition. Sylvia A. Hosie, of Toledo, received a Judges Choice award in Altered Reality for the image “Out of the Mist of Time,” which was taken in Yellowstone National Park. “My...
TOLEDO, OR
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
Lebanon-Express

Photos: Ukrainians seek shelter

Hundreds of thousands of citizens rushed to spend yet another night in Kyiv's subway network as air raid sirens howled on Sunday.
ADVOCACY
WNYC

David Remnick on Ukraine; Public Opinion Quiz; Composting and Climate Change; Modern Friendships: Parenting; The Lined Seahorse

David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker and the host of The New Yorker Radio Hour, talks about the latest news from Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion. Lee Miringoff, faculty member of political science and director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, provides context for poll numbers as Brian quizzes listeners on the public's opinion of various issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Russian State-Run Media Outlet RT Shuts Down American Branch, Lays Off Staff

Click here to read the full article. The American branch of Russian state-funded media network Russia Today (RT) is shutting down and laying off most of its staff, CNN reports. According to a memo, RT America will be “ceasing production” due to “unforeseen business interruption events.” “Unfortunately, we anticipate this layoff will be permanent, meaning that this will result in the permanent separation from employment of most T&R employees at all locations,” the memo said, via CNN. Per CNN, Misha Solodovnikov, the general manager of T&R Productions, the production company behind RT, delivered the news in person to hosts, correspondents, producers and others...
BUSINESS
WSPA 7News

Harvard senior’s Disney-inspired Korean musical a hit online

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Disney has done the frozen Nordic princess, the Chinese warrior princess and many others in between. But a Korean princess? Not so much. Harvard University student Julia Riew has set out to fix that. The 22-year-old Korean American senior wrote “Shimcheong: A Folktale” — a full-length musical inspired by a Korean folktale with […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
FOXBusiness

Russia-Ukraine war: Facebook adding more labels to state media posts

Meta, formerly Facebook, on Tuesday announced that it is taking additional steps to prevent the spread of potential misinformation from state-controlled media outlets amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Facebook and Instagram currently label posts from state media outlets, so that users know when they are reading content from a news...
INTERNET
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Natalie Gives Update on Her Mom in Ukraine

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva offered an update on her mother's condition as she looks to leave Ukraine amid the rising tensions between the country and Russia. "My mom is safe from today morning, she made it to Europe with some other families," Natalie wrote in an Instagram Story, according to Entertainment Tonight. "Unfortunately, my all friends are locked at that hell ... every night they telling me that they gonna die. I'm suffering with my people."
CELEBRITIES

