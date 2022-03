LCM (50m) The 2022 New South Wales State Open Championships concluded today with Ariarne Titmus producing another impressive performance. Grabbing the gold in the women’s 200m free, 21-year-old Titmus stopped the clock in a time of 1:54.66. That result beat the field by well over a second, with 17-year-old Olympian Mollie O’Callaghan next in line in 1:56.29 and Kiah Melverton also on the podium in 1:56.89.

