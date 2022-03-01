ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Photos: ‘Freedom Convoy’ supporters line Missouri interstates

By Kevin S. Held, Joe Millitzer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates has been rolling through the Midwest. They have made it to the St. Louis area and supporters are lining the interstates and overpasses.

Members of the Freedom Convoy gathered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada beginning in late January to protest COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. The group was originally formed to contest vaccine mandates and quarantining for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border but grew into a protest against all COVID-related mandates and restrictions in the country.

At the time, both the Canadian and American governments had granted brief exemptions for unvaccinated truckers crossing the border in order to keep supply chains running smoothly. Those exemptions ended in mid and late January, respectively, prompting unvaccinated truckers and others to protest.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance and the American Trucking Associations said more than 16% of the 160,000 big rig drivers who regularly cross the border would be affected by the vaccine-or-quarantine mandate.

The convoy received a warm reception from nearby residents who lined up near I-44 and Highway 19 Monday afternoon.

The convoy stopped in Cuba, Missouri for the night and will travel through St. Louis Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police are cautioning drivers to beware of a planned trucker convoy that is expected to pass through the state this week to disrupt traffic. According to the convoy’s website , the plan is to travel towards the nation’s capital but not enter D.C. proper.

Karen Simmons
2d ago

Doesn’t look like they burned any business, set any on fire or tear up the neighborhoods! They are welcome!

Richard Britt
2d ago

So how many people crossed the southern border illegally that maybe had the virus in the last two years and were not mandated for anything and were spread all over the country. But people like truckers, first responders, medical, and all other essential workers were mandated. If that's not political over reach; what is.

1Vet
2d ago

LOL looks like maybe 50 to 100 people, massive turnout…in the words of General Bone Spur…Biggest, Greatest, Longest convoy ever!

