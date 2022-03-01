ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Jackson County Cumulative Report: 39,062 COVID-19 Positive Cases and 526 Deaths

Cover picture for the article(March 1, 2022 12:00 PM) The Jackson County Health Department released the COVID-19 positive numbers for Jackson County. As of 12:00 PM today, there are 39,062 positive cases (cumulative), and 526 deaths (cumulative)*. There are 9 new cases and 4 new deaths since yesterday’s report. The Jackson County...

