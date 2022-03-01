ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

In Case You’re Wondering What the Most Popular Drinking Game in Texas Is

By Johnny Thrash
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If the goal is to get blackout drunk, you can’t go wrong with a drinking game. While it’s been a long, long time since I’ve participated in a drinking game, I’ve played just about all of them along the way. In fact, I’m pretty sure we played drinking games at just...

929nin.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
92.9 NIN

What Does the ’57’ on Your Heinz Ketchup Bottle Really Mean?

Whether you call it ketchup, catsup, red sauce or Tommy K, that wonderful tangy condiment is always close to our hearts and tables. If you love dipping your fries in ketchup as much as we do, you've probably noticed the prominent "57" on Heinz' ketchup bottles. While it's been rumored to represent the number of products the Heinz corporation manufactures, that's actually a myth.
FOOD & DRINKS
Live 95.9

You’ll Never Guess the Most Popular Video Game Character in Massachusetts!

I’m 41 years old, and have been a gamer all my life (currently playing Elden Ring and Final Fantasy XIV). When I was 8 years old, I did chores for a dollar a day, and saved up $100.00 to buy the original 8-bit Nintendo system on my own. When I was older, my uncle and I split the cost of the Super Nintendo system. When I was in college, I made friends through gaming that I still keep in touch with to this day. And video games got me interested in the arts. I spent hours learning how to draw my favorite characters, or learning to play The Legend of Zelda theme on my keyboard. And… I did this before videogames were cool! Even though I was not...
VIDEO GAMES
Grub Street

At Eavesdrop, What You Hear Is As Important As What You Drink

Walking into Eavesdrop, a new cocktail and “listening” bar in Greenpoint that officially opens Thursday night, is a bit disorienting. After you take in the honey-toned wooden walls, you realize that the music seems to be coming from nowhere and everywhere at once. The songs play out of a fully built-out DJ booth and a bespoke system of speakers, but the actual sound waves seem to emanate from the bar itself.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Game#Beer Pong#Food Drink#Shane Co#Beeradvocate
TexasHighways

Poteet Is Home to Sweet Strawberries and One of South Texas’ Most Popular Festivals

When he’s not out collecting old windmills, Jim Collums can most often be found at Poteet Country Winery, located on the former dairy farm where he grew up. The farm sells wines, jams, ice cream, iced tea, and even beer made from the homegrown strawberries that give Poteet its designation as the “Strawberry Capital of Texas.” Collums ran a utility construction business before deciding to devote his time to farming and making wine from strawberries and mustang grapes. Named for the town’s first postmaster, Poteet has been an agricultural hub since the early 1900s when local farmers tapped into artesian wells for irrigation. Sweet strawberries became the signature local crop, leading to the founding of the Poteet Strawberry Festival in 1948. From 1980 to 1996, Collums served as festival director, spearheading the event’s move in 1980 from downtown to its own festival grounds, which host more than 100,000 visitors annually. Guests who make their way to Poteet Country Winery for tastings and tours also get an inside look at Collums’ side business of windmill restoration—vintage structures rest across the property in varying stages of completion.
POTEET, TX
98.1 KHAK

Have You Read The Most Popular Children’s Book in Iowa?

The national holiday is in honor of the birthday of Dr. Suess. So to celebrate we're looking at the children's book that Iowans love the most. Grand Canyon University conducted research to find the most popular children's book in each state based on Google search data. They looked at Time and Publishers Weekly to put together a list of 44 of the most popular books of all time, then pulled search data of children's books from November 2020-November 2021. Books aimed at an older audience were not part of the study.
IOWA STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

3 Popular TV Shows You May Not Know Were Set In Texas

I am telling you right now, once upon a time, anytime I would walk into my momma's house she was watching either a judge show, (shout out Sra. Polo) or Reba. Reba McEntire's show about a divorced mother with 2 kids who has to navigate daily life co-parenting with her ex-husband and his new, younger wife.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Axios Charlotte

New South Blvd coffee shop “Sumaq” hopes to bring flavors of South America to Charlotte

Sumaq Coffee is a locally owned coffee shop and bakery located on South Blvd by the Archdale Station. It soft-opened last week, and it was so successful that the owners decided to extend its hours of operation. Why it matters: With its modern design and bright concept, the coffee shop changes the face of the […] The post New South Blvd coffee shop “Sumaq” hopes to bring flavors of South America to Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.9 NIN

Flyaway to See Olivia Rodrigo In San Francisco

Have you had a SOUR start to 2022? Well how about we make it better with Olivia Rodrigo performing in San Francisco on April 2nd, 2022. We PROMISE it will be Good 4 U!. We will fly you and a friend to San Francisco, give you tickets to the show, put you up in a swanky hotel, even hand you 500 bucks in petty cash courtesy of Interscope Records.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
92.9 NIN

Vegan Dog Food Company Offers ‘Peculiar’ Promotion to Owners

Although dogs are mainly known for eating meat, dog food brand OMNI is offering pet owners a rather absurd offer to test out a plant-based diet. The London-based company wants to pay a dog owner £5,000 (roughly $6,600) to keep track of their experience transitioning their pooch from a meat-based diet to "a veterinary-formulated plant-based diet," according to the Mirror.
ANIMALS
92.9 NIN

The Faculty is the Most Underrated Movie Filmed in Texas

God I love this movie so much, but I feel like kids nowadays have no idea about this movie. Let's face it, when it comes to horror movies of the 90's not a lot stand out. Scream, Blair Witch, and Silence of the Lambs come to mind for me when I think of that genre. I would suffice to say that your average kid knows about those three. Scream and Blair Witch recently had reboots or sequels. If they don't know 'Silence of the Lambs', they probably know Hannibal Lector.
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy