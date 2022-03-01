ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Reports 22 COVID Deaths/2,142 New Cases

By Mark
kduz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Health reported 22 deaths from COVID-19...

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

As war rages, Paralympics opening in Beijing without Russia

BEIJING (AP) — The 2022 Winter Paralympics open Friday in Beijing, with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get here. “It’s a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics,” the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Valerii Sushkevych, told a news conference on the eve of the Games.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
CBS News

10 hospitalized, several unaccounted for after fire and explosion at Maryland apartment building

Ten people have been transported to the hospital and several others are unaccounted for after a fire and explosion at a Maryland apartment building Thursday morning, officials said. Three victims are being treated for serious injuries while seven others are in conditions ranging from mild to moderate, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid

Comments / 0

Community Policy