I was curious about the name “Charlevoix”, so I put the word in a translator – from French to English.....And it came back “Charlevoix”. Oh, well..... I'm sure it has some kind of meaning, but in this case, I guess it's just a name. To be exact, the last name of a French explorer, Pierre François Xavier de Charlevoix. Pierre was born in 1682 and came to this area in the 1700s. He was a French Jesuit priest whose humanitarian acts impressed and brought him much appreciation and respect...and eventually the area was named after him in 1836, seventy five years after he passed away.

