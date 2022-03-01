Success @ Shelby Civic Center

The Red Cross reports the country is in the crosshairs of a nationwide blood CRISIS posing a real risk to patient care. In some areas, we're seeing medical staff making difficult decisions on who gets blood transfusions & who will need to wait until more blood is available. We're having a blood drive here in Shelby, this afternoon (Thursday) over at the Shelby Civic Center. The pandemic has also contributed to a 62% drop in blood drives. The medical director for the Red Cross says this winter weather, along with the recent surge of COVID, has compounded an already-dire situation for the blood supply. If you can, please take time to donate the "Gift of Life" this afternoon over at the civic center between noon & 6.

SHELBY, MT ・ 28 DAYS AGO