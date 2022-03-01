ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MT

Success @ Shelby Civic Center

By Jerry Puffer
 2 days ago
"A very good turnout" describes our Shelby Civic Center's Red Cross Blood Drive this past Thursday. How good? 50 pints of lifesaving...

Power Kids Receive Awards

The Power School's girls & boys Basketball Awards Banquet's coming next Tuesday, the 8th. at 6pm SHARP. You need to be sure & RSVP by tomorrow, Friday. Don't worry about a thing, you can RSVP by replying to the email sent out to families, or by texting Willie or Leona. Please remember to include the number of family members who'll be attending. More Pirate Pow-Pow-POWER to you!
POWER, MT
WIC Clinics Open In Glacier

Glacier County's WIC Clinic will be held in Cut Bank, at the Glacier County Health Department. They're located at the courthouse annex on East Main. 873 2969's the number to schedule your appointment. Over in Browning, the Browning office at #6 Old Person Road in the back of the tribal office is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 5. Please call 338 5311 for appointments.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Chester EXPANDS Network

The Farm Rain Gauge Network is being EXPANDED over in Liberty County. If you'd like to volunteer, training & distribution of rain gauges will be held at 10:30, next Wednesday (3/9) morning, at the youth center in Chester. For more information, please contact AgGroWeather Media at 541 240 0551. As far as rain goes, I agree with old Bob Norris, when he said, "Rain? We'll take what we can get."
LIBERTY COUNTY, MT
MSU Extension: Lending an Ear

MSU Extension is conducting a statewide needs assessment.  You are invited to join a community listening session hosted by MSU Extension Teton County. Residents from Teton County and the surrounding areas are encouraged to attend. . Please join us for one of the community listening sessions on March 3 from...
TETON COUNTY, MT
Shelby, MT
Montana Society
MT Veterans Can Apply 4 Benefits This Week

A Military Veterans Service Officer will be here in Shelby, this Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 up at the courthouse to help our local veterans apply for benefits. The officer will also be available over in Cut Bank, in the afternoon from 1:30, until 4, at the Glacier County Courthouse Annex. Browning veterans will have their opportunity to apply on Thursday morning from 9 to 11, at the Blackfeet Manpower Center.
SHELBY, MT
Sweetgrass Goes Digital

Sweetgrass Development will be hosting 2 workshops in March, to help small businesses with digital marketing. The 1st workshop will be NEXT Tuesday morning, the 8th, down at the Conrad Moose Lodge from 8 to noon. This 1st workshop will be an introductory course, while the 2nd workshop will be more "advanced" & will be held here in Shelby, on Thursday, the 31st,at 2, out at Marias River Electric Cooperative.
SHELBY, MT
GOOD News From Marias Museum

Spring is on the way to our Golden Triangle. In fact, next Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, with Easter only 6 weeks away! Beginning next Tuesday, March 1st, the Maris Museum in here in Shelby, will be open on Tuesday afternoons. Tuesday museum hours will be from 1 until 4, & there's more in store. Stay tuned.
SHELBY, MT
Chester Needs BLOOD!

YOUR blood! Our Montana Red Cross will conduct a Blood Drive this Thursday, 2/24, over in Chester. Thursday's drive is set for Our Savior's Lutheran Church from noon until 6. Thank you in advance for donating the "Gift of Life."
CHESTER, MT
#Charity#Red Cross Blood Drive#The Red Cross#The Gift Of Life
MT Teacher 2 WIN Centennial Bell & $4500!

Nominations are underway way now for Montana, 7th through 12th grade teachers who've done an exemplary job teaching Montana history during the 20/21 school year. The winner will receive the 33rd Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award.. This prestigious award honors the Montana History Teacher of the Year. The winning teacher will grab a plaque along with a $4500 cash award to be used in their classroom materials, field trips, speakers & anything else that makes the classroom an even better place. The ceremony's scheduled down in the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 9th. The deadline for nominations is March 31st. Don't worry about a thing, you can email your nominations to Norma Ashby Smith at ashby7@charter.net.
MONTANA STATE
Sunburst Youth Go International

The Sunburst Community Youth Group will be putting on a Spaghetti (the international meal) Feed this Wednesday evening. The spaghetti will be on the platter beginning at 6, up at the Lutheran Church Parish Hall with ALL the proceeds going to their outreach program for the Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp.
SUNBURST, MT
Augusta NEEDS A Theme Sooner Than Later

The Augusta Chamber of Commerce is looking for a "theme" for their 2022 rodeo. "MY" suggestion of "Happy Trails to You" was sounded rejected, so I'm going to toss it out to our KSEN/K96 audience.... YOU could be a marketing genius if you can come up with a cool theme, or at least a suggestion. The Augusta Chamber Facebook page is open & ready for your input at Augusta Montana Area Chamber of Commerce.
AUGUSTA, MT
Valier’s “Talkin’ Turkey” Monday

The American Legion Women's Auxiliary will be holding their "Turkey Luncheon" this Monday. The luncheon at the Valier Senior Center will run from 11:30 & 1, & to raise funds for education. The women will be serving up the turkey platters including salad, roll & dessert for $10 a plate...it's going to be GREAT, turkey on Valentines Day. Pass me a "heart-shaped" gimlet.
VALIER, MT
Lena Tronson’s Going 2 The Prom

Lena Tronson, down at the Smile Shop, is going to the prom...virtually anyway. Lena & the Smile Shop will be hosting a "Prom Fashion Show" 1 week from this Saturday, the 19th, over at the Shelby Baptist Church Activities Center. If you're looking for that perfect prom dress, mark Saturday, 2 o'clock on February 19th, on your calendar. The show will be over at the Shelby Baptist Church Activities Center. BTW if you need Community Service, please contact Lena at 470 4717.
SHELBY, MT
$50 +16 Hours 2 Get A Masters!

Liberty County will soon be hosting a Master Gardener course. The class will consist of 16 class hours, & the $50 cost will include the book & materials. Topics will include pruning, composting & pest management. The "exact" times, dates & locations will depend on those signing up for the class. For more information or to sign up, please contact Jesse Fulbright at 759 5625, or email jlf@montana.edu.
LIBERTY COUNTY, MT
Valier Has 2 Reschedule

Story Hour at the Valier Library scheduled for today, Tuesday, has been rescheduled. Don't worry about a thing...the library WILL have Story Hour tomorrow, Wednesday morning at 9:30.
VALIER, MT
Where’s The Pork? Ask The Dutton Women

It's the Annual "S(redacted) B (redacted) Sunday BBQ Pork Rib Dinner" this Sunday, presented by the Dutton UMC Women. All the pork rib FUN will be carry-out ONLY, & you can pick up your pork & bring home the bacon starting at noon on Sunday, at the Dutton United Methodist Church. It's $9 for a 1 pound rib dinner including coleslaw, roll, baked beans & dessert too! The DEADLINE to order is THIS Thursday, the 10th. Please call 476 3583, or 476 3470 for your order...
DUTTON, MT
UM Alumni Association Launches ‘Our Environment Matters’ Lecture Series

MISSOULA – The University of Montana Alumni Association will host a lecture series dedicated to explorations of the human impact on environmental sustainability. In its 24th year, the association’s Community Lecture Series features UM faculty members who present lectures and engage with UM alumni and community members on timely topics. Free and open to the public, the 2022 series is titled “Our Environment Matters” and features six digital lectures on Zoom and Facebook Live.
MISSOULA, MT
MSU Alumni: Annual Fundraising Event Feb. 17-18

BOZEMAN — An annual 29-hour fundraising event to build support and awareness for a wide range of Montana State University programs, causes and groups will run from noon Thursday, Feb. 17, through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Known as MSU Giving Day, the third annual event aims to raise...
BOZEMAN, MT
Shelby Med Patients May Have 2 Wait

The Red Cross reports the country is in the crosshairs of a nationwide blood CRISIS posing a real risk to patient care. In some areas, we're seeing medical staff making difficult decisions on who gets blood transfusions & who will need to wait until more blood is available. We're having a blood drive here in Shelby, this afternoon (Thursday) over at the Shelby Civic Center. The pandemic has also contributed to a 62% drop in blood drives. The medical director for the Red Cross says this winter weather, along with the recent surge of COVID, has compounded an already-dire situation for the blood supply. If you can, please take time to donate the "Gift of Life" this afternoon over at the civic center between noon & 6.
SHELBY, MT
