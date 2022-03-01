ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s who won lifetime hunting and fishing licenses from West Virginia

By Bailey Brautigan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—On Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the winners of the state’s Lifetime Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway.

The giveaway was open to people who live in West Virginia and also outside of the state who bought an annual 2022 hunting, trapping or fishing license in December of 2021.

Residents could win a grand prize of a combination hunting, trapping and fishing lifetime license.

Other prizes include $200 West Virginia State Parks gift cards, Pipestem Resort State Park zipline tour tickets with a three-night lodge stay, two-night cabin stays at West Virginia State Parks, and gift bags with exclusive merchandise.

Below is a list of winners. They will be contacted by the WVDNR individually.

WV Resident Winners

GRAND PRIZE
Resident Hunting, Trapping and Fishing Lifetime License:
– Amanda Showalter; Cool Ridge, WV

1ST PLACE
$200 West Virginia State Parks Gift Card:
– Matthew Butler; Summersville, WV
– Charles Faulkner; Hurricane, WV
– Billy Fortney; Beverly, WV
– Richard Thompson; Dunbar, WV

2ND PLACE
WVDNR Gift Bag:
– Kimberly Beane; Saint Albans, WV
– Stephen Bragg; Layland, WV
– William Collins; Parkersburg, WV
– Jason Elkins; Sod, WV
– Bradley Gloyd; Hedgesville, WV
– James Hall; Bluefield, WV
– Trampus Hawkins; Clendenin, WV
– Thomas Johnson; Matoaka, WV

Non-Resident Winners

GRAND PRIZE
3-Night Stay at Pipestem Resort State Park and 2 Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tour Tickets:
– Alonso Abugattas; Alexandria, VA

1ST PLACE
2-Night West Virginia State Park Stay:
– Scott Davis; Purcellville, VA (Seneca State Forest)
– Wayne Fennington; Damascus, MD (Blackwater Falls State Park)
– Neil Moran; Hebron, KY (Bluestone State Park)
– Kyle Olinger; Fresno, OH (Watoga State Park)

2ND PLACE
WVDNR Gift Bag:
– Ralph Asbury; Melbourne, FL
– Martin Lansing; Fairfax, VA
– John Monger; Mt. Crawford, VA
– Erik Robinson; Smithfield, PA
– Michael Shuck; Glen Burnie, MD
– Carl Sims; Canal Fulton, OH
– Connie Slye; Greencastle, PA
– Wilbur Wampler; Chambersburg, PA

