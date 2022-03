Though the recent release Death On The Nile had a lot working against it thanks to controversies with some cast members, 20th Century Fox is already working on a follow-up to the Agatha Christie adaptation. Speaking in a huge interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell confirmed that a third film starring Kenneth Branagh as detective Hercule Poirot was in the works and that a script has already been written for the film. Asbell confirmed that not only will Branagh return as the star of the film but also the director, teasing that the next movie will be one of hte "lesser-known novels" in the series and that it will have a shift in tone from the other films.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO