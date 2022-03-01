Pancakes - the easy way!

Why do some recipes specify self-raising flour and others plain flour and baking powder? Can I replace one with the other?. “I’ve often wondered why people select self-raising flour,” says John Lister, founder of British miller Shipton Mill. His conclusion? A combination of convenience, tradition and classic recipes (hello, sponge cake) that call for it. “It’s a uniquely British thing,” agrees Edd Kimber, author of One Tin Bakes Easy. “We’re not the only country that uses the stuff, but we are the only country that seems to have such a unique relationship with it, which leads to questions such as Lily’s.”

