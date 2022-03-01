ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Pancakes - the easy way!

Sunderland Echo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to make flipping pancakes easy and stress-free? Or do you just fancy an indulgent weekend stack of delicious fluffy blueberry pancakes drizzled in maple syrup?. Ethical food retailer 44 Foods has made life even easier with its new Breakfast in...

www.sunderlandecho.com

DFW Community News

Quick And Easy King Cake Recipe For Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday is different this year, but you can make the best of it with good food–like this quick and easy King Cake recipe for Mardi Gras!. King Cake is the first Mardi Gras dessert that I think of each year. It’s basically a circular coffee cake. The...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Food Waste#Good Food#Pancakes#Food Drink#Foods#Doves
The Kitchn

I Tried All the Cereals at Costco and This Is the Best Box You Can Buy

It’s no secret how much I love Costco. (I didn’t become Kitchn’s in-house Costco expert by not shopping there!) It’s where I go for both big-ticket items, like TVs and prescription eyewear, and everyday staples. Milk, eggs, and toilet paper are permanently inked on my shopping list. As is cereal, which is what we’re here to talk about today!
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Is self-raising flour the same as plain plus baking powder?

Why do some recipes specify self-raising flour and others plain flour and baking powder? Can I replace one with the other?. “I’ve often wondered why people select self-raising flour,” says John Lister, founder of British miller Shipton Mill. His conclusion? A combination of convenience, tradition and classic recipes (hello, sponge cake) that call for it. “It’s a uniquely British thing,” agrees Edd Kimber, author of One Tin Bakes Easy. “We’re not the only country that uses the stuff, but we are the only country that seems to have such a unique relationship with it, which leads to questions such as Lily’s.”
RECIPES
hunker.com

7 Delicious Scrambled Egg Recipes From Around the World

Scrambled eggs (and eggs in general) are loved around the world. And for good reason, too — they're filling, nutritious, and easy to prepare. In fact, nearly every culture has its own delicious way of cooking and serving the dish. That's why we decided to gather some of the...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Shoppers Love This $8 Microwavable Bacon Rack That Produces Crispy Strips Without the Mess

Whether it's topping a breakfast sandwich or sitting alongside a heap of scrambled eggs, bacon just makes a meal better. Though bacon is often oven-baked or fried on the stovetop, there's nothing easier than popping a few strips in the microwave—where, yes, you can achieve crispy and chewy results. And right now, a microwavable bacon rack that over 5,600 Amazon shoppers love is on sale for less than $8.
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

What People Ate For Breakfast Before The Pandemic vs. Now

We’re two years into the pandemic, and much has changed and continues to change from the “before times.” The early days of the pandemic had many of us spending more time at home than ever, and with that extra time we made banana bread, nurtured sourdough starters and made dalgona coffee. But what about now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFMZ-TV Online

4 easy ways to keep grandma safe at home

Ninety percent of older Americans say they want to age in-place and live in their home and not in an assisted living facility. But every 20 minutes, an older adult dies from the consequences of a fall. But there are simple things you can do to make sure your loved ones are safe in their space.
HOME & GARDEN
Frederick News-Post

This vegan French toast will power you through any morning

Charity Morgan wants to meet people where they are. That’s why the plant-based chef for athletes and celebrities fills her first cookbook with recipes for vegan versions of comfort-food favorites. She doesn’t want anyone who wants to avoid animal products — for a night, a month or a lifetime — to give up over an obstacle like, say, French toast.
RECIPES

