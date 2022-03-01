ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Omar introduces bill to restrict no-knock warrants

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The death of a young man in Minneapolis has spurred a bill seeking to restrict the use of no-knock warrants from coast to coast. On Tuesday Rep. Ilhan Omar introduced the Amir Locke End Deadly No-Knock Warrants Act, which bans quick-knock warrants, all nighttime warrants, as well...

todd daugherty
2d ago

what is she doing about the somalian gang violence in the twin cities?-nothing-not a peep ever-lots of people afraid to even go to the state fair anymore

Robert Simonson
2d ago

I have an idea when we serve a warrant let omar and other politicians that know how to do everything serve the warrant.

David Schulte
2d ago

that's true and her world from her country where was it from across the ocean whatever. they can take somebody's house if somebody ain't there. or anything else you got if you're not using it. that's their way of life and that's what she wants to be done here. you rather have love letters doing all the crying there is and be let out again.. for the cops never catch the bad ones again. yes it's a rotten shame that kid got killed. but it should never woke up with a gun in his hands. anybody going in there seeing that guess what they would do. cuz if someone would have stopped they stopped and turned out and shoot them they would have blown away there wouldn't be nothing left of them

