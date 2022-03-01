ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

10 Vegetarian Soup Recipes

fannetasticfood.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been craving a cozy bowl of soup, these filling vegetarian soup recipes will hit the spot. They’re all healthy and comforting – not to mention easy to make. There are a lot of different flavors to pick from in this list, from curries to Italian-inspired soups. So there should...

www.fannetasticfood.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
CNET

We ate all 12 Girl Scout cookie flavors in one sitting. And the best one is…

Most people have a favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor: it usually comes down to Samoas or Thin Mints. After all, they've been two of the staple Girl Scout cookies for decades. Thin Mints and Samoas aren't the only flavors on the board, though, so I decided to try all the flavors and rank them top to bottom. And while yes, I do have a go-to Girl Scout cookie, I did keep an open mind since I hadn't tried all of the flavors. Per the Girl Scout website, the three most popular cookies are Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs (aka Peanut Butter Patties).
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Vegan#Soups#Carrot Soup#Food Drink#Italian#Greek
30Seconds

Granny Smith's Old-Fashioned Banana Nut Bread Recipe: The Ultimate Moist Banana Bread Recipe

As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
RECIPES
hunker.com

7 Delicious Scrambled Egg Recipes From Around the World

Scrambled eggs (and eggs in general) are loved around the world. And for good reason, too — they're filling, nutritious, and easy to prepare. In fact, nearly every culture has its own delicious way of cooking and serving the dish. That's why we decided to gather some of the...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple & ‘Crowd-Pleasing’ Game-Day Snack Will Be a Hit At Any Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Super Bowl is right around the corner and with it comes some wildly fun parties. With any fun party, you need some mouth-watering appetizers to please the crowd. And of course, Giada De Laurentiis comes to save the day with this crowd-pleasing and simple dip recipe. On Feb 4, De Laurentiis posted a photo of some mouth-watering chips and dip with the caption, “The ultimate game-day snack: @Giadadelaurentiis’ bacon onion dip. Trust us, this one will be on repeat after...
FOOD & DRINKS
Washington Post

8 easy braises, featuring recipes for beef, chicken and vegetables

While I’m happy to eat braised foods any time of year, there’s something especially appealing about them in winter — the way they help warm your house, the aromas, the melt-in-your-mouth textures and the flavorful cooking liquid that is the perfect accompaniment to bread. If braising makes...
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

CHEESESTEAK SLOPPY JOE SLIDERS

These Cheesesteak Sloppy Joe Sliders are absolutely delicious! Perfect addition any gathering. Super easy to make and taste great. There is no way you can only eat one. I served these last New Years Eve and had to double the recipe. They were a huge hit! Add these to your recipe list, you will not be disappointed.
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

recipes

If you are at all familiar with Mexican pan dulce, you know of the concha. A popular and beloved sweet bread, the concha is an enriched dough shaped into rounds that are topped with a sweet cookie dough-like topping that's then scored to resemble a seashell, or concha. The result after baking is a soft, pillowy sweet bread with a slightly crunchy seashell hat.
RECIPES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker meatball subs: recipe

Bring out the slow cooker for the big race. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for slow cooker meatball subs. 1 package (28 to 32 ounces) frozen pre-cooked meatballs. 2 jars (24 ounces each) marinara sauce. 2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning. 2 cups shredded mozzarella or...
RECIPES
WECT

Cape Fear Cooking: Get Cozy With This Simple Soup Recipe

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the weather slowly starts to warm, there are still cold days ahead in the forecast. And with those chilly days, nothing soothes the soul better than a warm bowl of soup...especially when it is this easy to make. Chef Gwen Gulliksen from the GLOW Academy...
WILMINGTON, NC
Boston Globe

Recipe: Turn a gyro into a vegetarian version with roasted eggplant as the main ingredient

It's easy enough to turn a meaty gyro into a vegetarian version. In the traditional dish, the meat is roasted on a vertical spit. Here, we substitute eggplant because it pairs well with the other flavors and almost mimics the meat. You roast eggplant slices in a hot oven to begin the prep for the sandwiches. It may seem like the baking sheet of eggplant is far too crowded for efficient cooking, but jamming the slices together will cause a combination of steaming and roasting that results in something tender but crispy, and chewy. You're also making a cucumber-yogurt sauce with tahini, which adds a richness that might otherwise be missing. Spread the yogurt mixture on warm pita rounds, top with roasted eggplant, and garnish with sliced tomatoes, feta, and an onion-parsley salad. The filling may be spilling out, so you can serve them open-faced, or wrap in parchment for a fast-food feel at home.
RECIPES
Oakland County Moms

Cold Weather Soup Recipes

Cold Weather Soup Recipes – our favorite, hearty soups for cold winter weather. Recipes for Shitake Mushroom, Split Pea, Taco Soup, and Mushroom White Bean Kale Soup. 5 T non-dairy butter (or butter if you can do dairy) 1 small-medium onion diced. 1 cup of diced celery. 3 cloves...
RECIPES
Mercury News

Recipe: Elevate onion soup with mushrooms, goat cheese and maybe some cognac

I’ve been making Julia Child’s onion soup recipe for decades, a foolproof concoction topped with bread and gratinéed cheese. The addition of dry white vermouth makes it over-the-top delicious; Julia goes one step further, adding a little cognac to the mix just before the final heating to gratinee the cheese.
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipe: Cuban black bean soup from an old Puerto Rican restaurant has loads of flavor

I could say with only a little exaggeration that this black bean soup is a nostalgic family recipe. My mother wrangled it from the chef at a Cuban restaurant called La Zaragozana in Puerto Rico, where our family lived for a time when I was young. As the story goes, when the restaurant was located in Havana, Castro's soldiers came through the front door to seize the premises and the kitchen staff made a quick exit out the back. They transplanted their restaurant, now closed, to San Juan. Black bean soup was a signature dish, served with vinegared rice and onions, delivered to diners with panache by a waiter who politely spooned the garnishes into the soup table-side. Yet the soup is nothing fancy. Onions, garlic, green pepper, oregano, cumin, and a dash of vinegar flavor the black beans, which cook slowly in water. If the dried beans do not soften, the culprit is probably old beans. Salting the pot at the beginning of cooking will not prevent them from softening, contrary to anecdotal advice. While most dried beans need to be soaked in water overnight, black beans are the exception to that rule. They will take 1 1/2 to 2 hours to cook but the initial prep is minimal. The result is tender beans that hold their shape in a creamy dark broth. The rice and onion garnish adds a pleasant tang to the bowl (prepare it while the soup simmers). Starch in the beans will thicken the soup when it's refrigerated overnight, but just add water to reheat the pot. There's plenty of flavor to go around.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy