10 Vegetarian Soup Recipes

I could say with only a little exaggeration that this black bean soup is a nostalgic family recipe. My mother wrangled it from the chef at a Cuban restaurant called La Zaragozana in Puerto Rico, where our family lived for a time when I was young. As the story goes, when the restaurant was located in Havana, Castro's soldiers came through the front door to seize the premises and the kitchen staff made a quick exit out the back. They transplanted their restaurant, now closed, to San Juan. Black bean soup was a signature dish, served with vinegared rice and onions, delivered to diners with panache by a waiter who politely spooned the garnishes into the soup table-side. Yet the soup is nothing fancy. Onions, garlic, green pepper, oregano, cumin, and a dash of vinegar flavor the black beans, which cook slowly in water. If the dried beans do not soften, the culprit is probably old beans. Salting the pot at the beginning of cooking will not prevent them from softening, contrary to anecdotal advice. While most dried beans need to be soaked in water overnight, black beans are the exception to that rule. They will take 1 1/2 to 2 hours to cook but the initial prep is minimal. The result is tender beans that hold their shape in a creamy dark broth. The rice and onion garnish adds a pleasant tang to the bowl (prepare it while the soup simmers). Starch in the beans will thicken the soup when it's refrigerated overnight, but just add water to reheat the pot. There's plenty of flavor to go around.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO