In Pictures: Pancake races and unusual ball games mark Shrove Tuesday

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmHDj_0eSU4MDo00

A choristers’ pancake race and ball games with a twist were among the events held across the UK to mark Shrove Tuesday.

The Atherstone Ball Game, in Warwickshire, honours a match played between Leicestershire and Warwickshire in 1199, when teams used a bag of gold as a ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQk3U_0eSU4MDo00
Players take part in the Atherstone Ball Game in Warwickshire (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21EYti_0eSU4MDo00
The game dates back to 1199 (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QaDuF_0eSU4MDo00
The original match was won by Warwickshire (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

In Winchester, choristers in their robes were among those contesting the traditional pancake race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LvMH_0eSU4MDo00
The mayor of Winchester, councillor Vivian Achwal, takes part in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Winchester Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUsls_0eSU4MDo00
Runners in fancy dress also took part (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgUds_0eSU4MDo00
Choristers celebrate after one of their teams won the pancake race (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

In Derbyshire, the Royal Shrovetide Football Match was held in Ashbourne.

The rough-and-tumble match sees two teams battling to get the ball to goals three miles apart in a relatively lawless rugby/football hybrid that dates back centuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aE2fX_0eSU4MDo00
Players take part in the Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Ashbourne (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkPTA_0eSU4MDo00
The town has hosted the match for centuries (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pLzDa_0eSU4MDo00
The event remains a competitive affair (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

