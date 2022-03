Zeckendorf Development is on track to buy a condo project on the Upper East Side after its former developer, Ceruzzi Properties, lost the site to its lender. Zeckendorf is set to acquire the property, a 61-unit development known as The Hayworth, for roughly $250M, The Real Deal reports. It is currently in the hands of the Children’s Investment Fund, a UK-based lender. The lender took over the building in 2019, when Ceruzzi, which had been looking at a $375M sellout on the project, fell behind on a construction loan following a slowdown in the condo market and the unexpected 2017 death of Ceruzzi’s founder.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO