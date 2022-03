Chucky Hepburn moved up the court quickly Tuesday night to fire a memorable shot in a season full of big moments for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. Hepburn, a freshman point guard, launched a 3-pointer from the left elbow with seconds remaining in the No. 10 Badgers’ game against No. 8 Purdue at the Kohl Center and watched as it bounced off the backboard and through the rim with 1.5 seconds remaining to lift UW to a 70-67 victory. That win gave the Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) at least a share of the Big Ten Conference regular-season title, and they can clinch an outright league championship by defeating Nebraska at home Sunday.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO