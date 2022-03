This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys from Littler Mendelson; Seyfarth Shaw and Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein have entered appearances for Laboratory Corp. of America, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, The William Carter Company and other defendants in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se Jan. 7 in Georgia Northern District Court by Dr. W.A. Griffin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II, is 1:22-cv-00085, Griffin v. Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO