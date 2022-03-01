ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter suspends US Senate candidate for hateful conduct

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri says she has no plans to delete a transphobic tweet that violated Twitter's rules against hateful conduct, even after the social media platform said she won’t...

12 News

Wendy Rogers censured by Arizona Senate for 'unbecoming conduct'

PHOENIX — The Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to censure GOP Sen. Wendy Rogers for making threatening statements that called for the execution of her political enemies. In a 24-3 vote, state senators took the rare step of censuring one of their own for Rogers' recent controversial comments. Several Republicans sided with Democrats to censure Rogers for "unbecoming" conduct that has damaged the Senate's reputation.
ARIZONA STATE
WCNC

Former US Senate candidate Jackson now running for House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Jackson announced Friday that he will run for Congress this year in a newly created district in the Charlotte area. Jackson, a Democrat who dropped out of the Senate race in December and endorsed Cheri Beasley for the nomination, will compete in the 14th District.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Missouri State
Vicky Hartzler
Roy Blunt
Primetimer

Tucker Carlson appears to accuse Fox News colleague Jennifer Griffin of being a "flack" for the secretary of defense

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has made headlines over the past week for calling out her colleagues' falsehoods in discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday night, Carlson didn't directly mention Griffin's name. But he appeared to refer to her in introducing a segment featuring Ret. Col. Douglas MacGregor. “Unlike so many of the TV generals you see all day long, MacGregor is not angling for a board seat at Raytheon,” Carlson said. “Unlike many of the so-called reporters you see on television, he is not acting secretly as a flack for Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. No, Doug MacGregor is an honest man.” ALSO: Carlson is gaslighting his viewers days after his pro-Russia comments.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
