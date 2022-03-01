ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine: Putin's miscalculations could see him strike harder

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine has fought back much harder during the first week than Vladimir Putin expected, or very probably than his generals promised him, it would. But these are still the early stages of what could be a very nasty war. Putin must have hoped that a few days after Russian...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 12

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexander Litvinenko
The Independent

German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

A journalist at a German news channel broke down in tears while translating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on Sunday. In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator can be heard struggling to continue her voiceover for the German media outlet Welt. She managed to translate some of Mr Zelensky’s words, saying: “Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must loose its voice in the UN.”She then continued: “Ukraine, we definitely know..” before having to pause. She managed to say: “what we are defending”, before her voice broke. The translator can then be heard taking a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Intelligence#Nato#Russian#Western#Chinese#Ukrainian
Salon

Pat Robertson: Putin is "being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine and fulfill biblical prophecy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting with members of Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. (Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images) As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has blown up into a conflict of horrific atrocities against civilians, nations around the world have lined up to condemn it — even historically neutral countries such as Switzerland.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
The Independent

Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion ‘challenge to democracy’

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: “Our hearts are with you.”Mr Mikitani told...
CHARITIES
Washington Post

A Syrian rebel commander’s advice to Ukrainians on how to fight Russian invaders

Ukrainians have joined a gruesome but not-so-exclusive club — victims of unprovoked Russian military attacks and reported war crimes. The Syrian opposition, which has been attacked by Russian forces for almost seven years, has some advice for Ukrainians on surviving Russian military assaults and fighting invading Russian soldiers. They say that each day Ukrainians resist Russian aggression and fight for their homeland is a victory against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy