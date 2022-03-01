Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022

Marlo Hampton solidified her status as Real Housewives of Atlanta’s fashion It girl on her very first appearance in season four, when she was introduced as “Nene [Leake’s] Friend.” Over the course of a week-long trip to South Africa alongside all of the official cast members, Hampton left with three times as many pieces of vintage Louis Vuitton luggage as the other cast—all filled with must-haves. The reality star also requested a wardrobe assistant to help her spend an afternoon sorting through each and every packed piece, along with hair and makeup assistants as a non-negotiable. For a safari, Hampton wore six-inch Louboutin stilettos. Eleven years on the show later, she’s still reminded of that fateful decision. After many twists and turns, Hampton is finally an official cast member on the show this season, which will premiere this year, and with the recent start of her latest fashion venture, Le Archive, the timing couldn’t be any better.

