Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022

By Photography by Phil Oh
 6 days ago
Paris Fashion Week street style started off with guests attending a tribute to Off-White’s Virgil Abloh and will conclude with showgoers outside...

On Rihanna’s Magnificent Bad-Gal Maternity Style

Just when you thought maternity style was all dungarees and Breton stripes, Rihanna, the patron saint of memorable looks, entered the chat in a vintage Chanel pink puffer and bejeweled belly chains. Ever since the makeup mogul announced her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky, her maternity wear has been the talk of the town (by town I mean Twitter). People (by people I mean Twitter) have been falling over themselves to critique the appropriateness of her choices as an expectant mother: too short, too sheer, too brief.
Pregnant at Paris Fashion Week! See Rihanna’s Baby Bump Progress

Pregnancy progress! Rihanna announced in January 2022 that her first child is on the way with a stunning baby bump debut. The Barbados native showed her bare belly in an unbuttoned pink coat in photos with partner ASAP Rocky at the time, pairing the statement jacket with ripped jeans and dangling necklaces. The rapper, for his part, sported a denim Carhartt jacket, a hooded sweater and leather pants.
Paris Jackson stuns at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Jackson returned to her namesake city during an off catwalk experience at Paris Fashion Week. Jackson attended the Vivienne Westwood Fall Winter 2022-2023 fashion show on Saturday, March 5. The 23-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson donned a strapless semi-sheer dress polka-dot and floral dress with an asymmetric hem. She styled the look with a bright purple belt cinched at the waist, along with a pair of sky-high open-toed platform pumps.
Julia Fox Is Bang On Theme at the Premiere of The Batman

It’s obvious that Julia Fox knows how to wow a crowd. From her runway debut in the ultimate revenge dress at LaQuan Smith, to shutting down Milan Fashion Week with her latex ponytail at Versace, the Uncut Gems actor can stir up a spectacle with ease. Her latest sartorial moment is as provocative as we’ve all come to expect.
From a Tory Burch Swimsuit to Crocs, 20 Items Vogue Editors Purchased (and Loved!) in February

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As Vogue editors, we often wax poetic on the latest runway must-haves and home decor treasures, but not every item we gush about on this website ultimately ends up in our closets and homes. Our discoveries are nice to behold—they’re lovely to look at and inspire fun conversation—however, of all these cool things to buy, what did we actually end up purchasing? Each month we’ll highlight those special finds our editors welcomed into their lives—all the things that made us buyers rejoice.
Marlo Hampton on Personal Style and Building Her Fashion Archive

Marlo Hampton solidified her status as Real Housewives of Atlanta’s fashion It girl on her very first appearance in season four, when she was introduced as “Nene [Leake’s] Friend.” Over the course of a week-long trip to South Africa alongside all of the official cast members, Hampton left with three times as many pieces of vintage Louis Vuitton luggage as the other cast—all filled with must-haves. The reality star also requested a wardrobe assistant to help her spend an afternoon sorting through each and every packed piece, along with hair and makeup assistants as a non-negotiable. For a safari, Hampton wore six-inch Louboutin stilettos. Eleven years on the show later, she’s still reminded of that fateful decision. After many twists and turns, Hampton is finally an official cast member on the show this season, which will premiere this year, and with the recent start of her latest fashion venture, Le Archive, the timing couldn’t be any better.
Kristen Stewart Does Formal Attire Her Own Way at the Independent Spirit Awards

Kristen Stewart served as the Independent Spirit Awards ceremony’s honorary chair last night, and she certainly looked the part. The Spencer actor has been delivering one stunning look after another during her film’s press tour—her red carpet cameos have included tons of Chanel dresses and chic, sustainable cardigans—but for her latest appearance, she chose to reimagine evening wear in Chanel’s glittering crepe top and pants, proving that a two-piece can be just a formal as a gown.
Collection

New York Fashion Week was a little—okay, a lot—less glamorous without Tom Ford in the mix. Having canceled his show due to production issues related to Covid, he’s dropping a lookbook in the middle of the Paris schedule instead. Ford was a regular here during his Yves Saint Laurent days 20 years ago. The difference between then and now is that Ford’s been Californiafied—a casual element has infiltrated his collections since he moved to Los Angeles in the shape of tracksuits and other forms of athletic wear. That aside, he’s speaking the same language as his peers here and in Milan who’ve rallied around the suit for fall.
Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022: Our Favorite Looks

There's no better inspiration than the city streets of Paris. While fashion may be merely an afterthought in times of uncertainty, there's no better unifying force than the creation and viewing of beautiful pieces. At Dior, trenches laced up like armor, while voluminous maxi skirts peaked out from feminine peplum blazers and capes. In keeping with tradition, Saint Laurent's show was held under the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower. The collection drove home a '90s coolness marked by tuxedo blazers and slinky, floor length dresses. At Dries Van Noten, exaggerated shoulder silhouettes were accompanied by a rich gemstone color palette, and drapery-like fabrics looked and felt like masterpieces.
Inside the New Look Dior Flagship in Paris

Soon after joining Dior in February 2018, chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari set out on an ambitious project: renovating the French luxury house's Avenue Montaigne flagship. Pre-pandemic, the flagship was the top-selling Dior store in the world. Renovating would mean closing it and relocating teams. Beccari, bullish on the plan, did just that. The flagship’s boutique, haute couture salon, ateliers and offices closed, and employees were dispersed across 29 other sites in the neighborhood. On 6 March, it reopens after two-and-a-half years.
Robert Pattinson’s Red Carpet Philosophy Is Go Big or Go Home

Robert Pattinson is suiting up in Batman’s signature skin-tight superhero costume on the big screen—but for The Batman’s press tour this past week, the actor has been favoring a far more comfortable style on the red carpet. With the help of some seriously slick suiting, Pattinson has consistently chosen artfully baggy fits that are simultaneously cool and polished. He’s managed to hit his style stride—gamely dressing up for the step and repeat, but in his own nonchalant way.
Hamish Bowles’s New York Apartment Is a Treasure Trove of Whimsical Details

To say that Hamish Bowles’s tastes lean toward the maximalist is something of an understatement. “I’m so impressed by anyone who lives in a sensory-deprivation tank,” says the legendary Vogue editor and newly appointed editor in chief of The World of Interiors. “But as you can see, that’s not my approach.” Inviting us into his longtime apartment in New York’s West Village ahead of his imminent move to London, Bowles’s home is packed to the rafters with all the charming eclectism and encyclopedic knowledge of design history that has colored his career as a fashion editor.
Kendall Jenner Channels Mime Style in Oversized Striped Top, Trousers & Loafers at Paris Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Add a little face paint and Kendall Jenner fits right in wearing a mime-inspired look in Paris. The supermodel is spending time in France for Paris Fashion Week right after hitting Italy for Milan’s shows. While out and about on Tuesday, Jenner was seen wearing a loose outfit including an oversized black and white long sleeve top paired with black baggy trousers. She added a large black tote bag to the look and...
The Casablanca x Bulgari Collab Is Perfect for Summer Travel

For his new collaboration with Bulgari, designer Charaf Tajer imagined an unlikely runway venue: the tennis court. The mastermind behind Casablanca, the brand known for its sprightly tropical prints and bold colors, brought his irreverent eye to the storied luxury house by creating a new line of bags, taking cues from both classic on-court style and Roman architecture. “The pieces are quite versatile,” says Tajer. “We imagined women going from the tennis court to her next meeting, and then she can wear the same bag for night. It’s all still super chic and elegant.”
Tinashe Embraced Color For Her First Trip to Milan

As soon as you receive an invite to a fashion show, you ask yourself the question, “what should I wear?” For the singer Tinashe, the answer was somewhat simple. For Etro’s fall 2022 show, she had to wear color. “Etro is all about colors and prints, while normally my uniform is all black. It was fun to explore the Etro universe,” she told Vogue after the event. Thanks to the warm weather, she was able to wear an intricately patterned red, yellow, and purple dress from the label’s spring 2022 collection (look 14, to be precise). The flowing material captured Veronica Etro’s free-spirited vision, while the midriff cutout and halter neckline made the dress pop star-ready.
24 Hours of Film Noir and Coffee Talk with Jacob Elordi

If you're at all Euphoria-literate, you probably know Jacob Elordi better as his onscreen alter ego Nate Jacobs, who...well, let's just say he's a complicated young man. Elordi, however, has comparatively simple tastes; as long as he's got his dog (who he describes as "a natural actress"), an ice cream cone in his hand, and a view of Los Angeles's iconic Hollywood sign, he's happy.
