Your usual host, Kirsten Korosec, is out, so I’ll be taking over this week. Let’s get to it. First thing’s first. Russia invaded Ukraine last week, which, in addition to being a human rights tragedy, is going to affect industries far and wide as supply chains become even further disrupted than they were before war broke out. We’re keeping a tally of all the automakers pulling out their operations from the region or halting vehicle exports to Russia. Stay informed and follow the latest.

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO