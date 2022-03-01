ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cargo ship loaded with luxury cars that caught fire sinks in the Atlantic

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A large cargo vessel carrying cars from Germany to the United States sank Tuesday in the mid-Atlantic, 13 days after a fire broke out on board, the ship’s manager and the Portuguese navy said.

The Felicity Ace sank about 400 kilometers (250 miles) off Portugal’s Azores Islands as it was being towed, MOL Ship Management in Singapore said in a statement. A salvage team had put out the fire.

The 200-meter-long (650-foot-long) vessel listed to starboard before going under, the ship’s manager said.

The Portuguese navy confirmed the sinking, saying it occurred outside Portuguese waters. A Portuguese Air Force helicopter evacuated the 22 crew members when the fire first broke out, setting the ship adrift.

Ocean-going tugboats with firefighting equipment had been hosing down the ship’s hull to cool it.

It wasn’t clear how many cars were onboard the ship, but vessels of the Felicity Ace’s size can carry at least 4,000 vehicles.

In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy, smoke billows from the burning Felicity Ace car transport ship as seen from the Portuguese Navy NPR Setubal ship southeast of the mid-Atlantic Portuguese Azores Islands. The ship’s crew were taken by helicopter to Faial island on the archipelago, about 170 kilometers (100 miles) away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. There were no reported injuries. (Portuguese Navy via AP)

European carmakers declined to discuss how many vehicles and what models were on board, but Porsche customers in the United States were being contacted by their dealers, the company said.

“We are already working to replace every car affected by this incident and the first new cars will be built soon,” Angus Fitton, vice president of PR at Porsche Cars North America, Inc., told The Associated Press in an email.

The ship was transporting electric and non-electric vehicles, according to Portuguese authorities. Suspicion on what started the fire on Feb. 16 has fallen on lithium batteries used in electric vehicles, though authorities say they have no firm evidence about the cause.

Authorities feared the ship could pollute the ocean. The ship was carrying 2,000 metric tons (2,200 tons) of fuel and 2,000 metric tons (2,200 tons) of oil. It can carry more than 17,000 metric tons (18,700 tons) of cargo.

The Portuguese navy said in a statement that only a few pieces of wreckage and a small patch of oil was visible where the ship went down. The tugboats were breaking up the patch with hoses, it said.

A Portuguese Air Force plane and a Portuguese navy vessel are to remain at the scene on the lookout for signs of pollution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BigCountryHomepage

Abilene PD: Woman injured after bicycle collides with train

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday night after a bicycle collided with a train in Abilene. The Abilene Police Department (APD) says emergency crews responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at South First and Santos Streets, where a bicycle and train crashed into each other. According to police, the […]
ABILENE, TX
BBC

Ship carrying 4,000 luxury cars sinks off the Azores

A cargo ship that was carrying thousands of luxury cars has sunk off the Portuguese Azores archipelago, nearly two weeks after it caught fire. The ship, named Felicity Ace, was transporting around 4,000 cars such as Porsches and Bentleys. The vessel was on its way to Rhode Island in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
ACCIDENTS
US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
Former Carnival Fascination Beached at Ship-Breaking Facility

Carnival Fascination, formerly known as Fascination and under her current name Century Harmony, has reached her final destination on a beach in Pakistan. The vessel will be broken up into scrap metal in the upcoming months at the ship-breaking yard in Gadani. It’s a sad end for the Fantasy-class cruise...
‘Shock’ as giant trawler sheds 100,000 dead fish off coast of France

A Dutch-owned trawler shed more than 100,000 dead fish into the Atlantic ocean off the coast of western France, forming a floating carpet of carcasses that was spotted by environmental campaigners.France fisheries minister Annick Girardin described the images as “shocking” and said there would be an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident involving the FV Margiris, the world’s second-biggest fishing vessel.The EU Commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, said he was seeking “exhaustive information and evidence about the case”.The spill, which happened early on Thursday, was caused by a rupture in the trawler's net,...
Two cruise ships seized in the Bahamas over unpaid fuel expenses

Unsold 2021 SUVs Now Almost Being Given Away: See Prices. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A DayGet 60% OFF + Lifetime Access | This Week Only!. Unsold Caribbean Cruise Cabins Are Almost Being Given Away. Auto Savings Center /. SPONSORED. Introducing Car Covers Like We've Never...
1 killed after pickup crashes into east Abilene overpass

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash near East Highway 80 and Loop 322 where a man has died. Crews responded before 8 p.m. Tuesday in east Abilene where a pickup reportedly crashed into a pillar on the overpass. Police say the man involved in the crash was pronounced dead at […]
Arosa: a Luxury Hovercraft that Glides from Land to Sea

What might look like wheels at first glance are actually fan ducts that allow this luxury amphibious hovercraft to float seven inches off water or solid ground. Developed by VonMercier, the Arosa is billed as “the most maneuverable personal hovercraft in the world,” allowing its owners to seamlessly transition between land and sea.
