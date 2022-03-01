ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, NM

Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club plans Columbus, NM run

DEMING – The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of El Paso is planning a glory and honor ride on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Members of the club will ride into historical Columbus, NM to celebrate the return of the soldiers. More than 100 years ago the Buffalo Regiment assisted in the Punitive Expedition during the hunt for Mexican Revolutionary General Francisco "Pancho" Villa in 1917.

On March 9, 1916, Villa and his army raided the border town of Columbus during a pre-dawn attack. Eighteen Americans were in the attack and it was estimated Villa's army suffered over 100 casualties. Among the Americans killed were eight U.S. soldiers.

Columbus Mayor Esequiel Salas started efforts in 1918 to bring back the Buffalo Soldiers to Columbus to honor them and to begin a new tradition for Columbus.

Finally, after much effort, members of the El Paso Buffalo Soldiers MC plan to arrive between 9 and 11 a.m. They will do a ride through the village and to Pancho Villa State Park where the Mayor Salas will welcome them and other dignitaries.

In 1917, the 13th Calvary, 24th Infantry Division, also known as the Buffalo Soldiers in American History, left Columbus. Then Mayor Dabney of Columbus was one of the responsible agents who pushed to have them removed.

According to the El Paso Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club website: Buffalo soldiers were African American soldiers who mainly served on the western frontier following the American Civil War. In 1866, six all-black cavalry and infantry regiments were created after Congress passed the Army Organization Act. Their main tasks were to help control the Native Americans of the Plains, capture cattle rustlers and thieves and protect settlers, stagecoaches, wagon trains and railroad crews along the western front.

Vendors are expected to line the village plaza at 9 a.m. and the presentations will take place at 11 a.m. in Exhibition Hall at Pancho Villa State Park. The club members will also tour the Columbus Train Depot Museum, the old jail and the historic Hoover Hotel.

Special guests include Pastor Reggie Price of the historic Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Deming and the New World Drummers and Dancers specializing in Africa and Afro-Cuban rhythms and dances.

A lunch will be served for the club members, guests and dignitaries at the senior center in Columbus.

