Presidential Election

Dr Oz challenged Dr Fauci to debate him and it completely backfired

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago

Former TV personality, Dr. Oz has challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci to a debate so he can "face the fact he got Covid wrong."

Oz, who is apparently now running as a U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania even though he’s currently living in New Jersey, first proposed his duel—err " debate" —to Dr. Fauci back in January.

Since his first video, he has essentially continued to beg the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States to humor him by engaging in a debate.

"I challenged Dr. Fauci to a debate 44 days ago, and still haven’t heard a thing from him" he recently tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxFYZ_0eSU3RZG00



Fauci, who surely has more pressing issues to face such as the deadly ongoing virus that continues to rage on, has not yet responded to Dr. Oz.

"It's past time Fauci faces the fact that he got COVID wrong. So, doctor to doctor – let's debate. This Doctor is in, are you?" he first wrote in a tweet back in January alongside an unusual edited video.

While Dr. Fauci has not responded to him, plenty of people online took it upon themselves to mock the cardiothoracic surgeon.

"I challenged Dr. Seuss to a game of "Who actually wrote The Cat in the Hat," and still haven't heard a thing from him," wrote Ed Solomon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTuKp_0eSU3RZG00



"I challenged Muhammad Ali to a boxing match, and … crickets," tweeted James Gleick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1irB_0eSU3RZG00



Another user wrote, "I challenged Brad Pitt to a handsome contest and still haven’t heard a thing from him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kai1l_0eSU3RZG00



Room Rater wrote: "Maybe that’s because he has real doctor things to do?"

"He’s just not that into you," joked comedian Titus.

Comments / 1374

Mike Zimmerman
6d ago

Dr. oz can't bother to show up for a pa republican senator debate. why should Fauci bother to show up to debate someone who plays a TV doctor?

Reply(47)
156
Pansi May
6d ago

Fauci? Not true. He's debated people on TV and in Congress. Only time he tried to "hide" was when he was present during Trump's press conferences. He tried to hide his laughter at the nonsense being uttered.

Reply(42)
175
stacy newhouse
5d ago

Dr Oz, please close the curtain. There's just nothing to see there. Now click your heels three times and say 'There's no place like home in New J... uh Pennsylvania, there's no place like Jer.. I mean Pennsylvania there's no place like Ne.. Goddamnit! ! Pennsylvania! Whew!'"

Reply(9)
81
