Suspect arrested after leading police chase through Tulsa

A woman is in custody after leading officers on a police chase through Broken Arrow and Tulsa on Monday.

At around 2:15 p.m., Broken Arrow police attempted to serve arrest warrants on Lori Lindley during a traffic stop on State Highway 51. Lindley had outstanding warrants on multiple offenses, including drug and weapon charges.

During the original traffic stop, Lindley refused to obey the officers, backed up her car, and rammed into an undercover officer's car.

She then fled the scene and hit two more stopped unmarked police cars. Lindley led the officers on a chase throughout Tulsa and the Tulsa International Airport.

After leaving the airport, Lindley drove south on Memorial. A BAPD officer attempted to deploy stop stick devices, but Lindley swerved towards the officer to avoid the stop sticks then continued down Memorial.

A Tulsa police officer then attempted to stop her with stop sticks where she once again swerved at the officer and drove around them. Lindley continued going south until she was involved in a crash with a stopped car around 41st and Memorial.

She was immediately arrested and taken into custody. Officers then discovered she had methamphetamine, other drugs, and cash in her car.

Christopher Walker with BAPD

Lindley is currently booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

