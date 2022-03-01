Working Farms Fund to expand, help farmers obtain affordable land

Whether or not the groundhog in Pennsylvania or Lincoln saw his, her or their shadow, Winter is still here in all its stages. 23 degrees and melting in the sun the other day as the farmers quickly sold out of greens from the greenhouses in the field and next to the farmhouse. Kale, chard, parsley, celery and arugula are some of the hardy ones who survived the 0 degree weather of late. In that sunshine, even though it was below freezing, some snow and ice turned to water and melted. The path to the greenhouse, where also grains, chocolates (liquid and solid), breads, buns and lots of stored root veggies were sold, the sandy salty slush was still slippery and uneven, but a path worth taking to see the hard working farmers providing for folks in the depths of this mostly cold season.

LINCOLN, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO