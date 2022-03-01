ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Working Farms Fund to expand, help farmers obtain affordable land

By Marci Clark
KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Conservation Fund is working to expand their ‘Working Farms Fund’ in Illinois. The program acquires farms threatened by development and matches farmers with the land through a lease. According to the USDA, the price of farm real estate has risen to about...

www.kwqc.com

