NBA Buzz: Trade Rumors, Cavs’ Point Guards, Sixers, Noel, Fultz

By Chris Crouse
 2 days ago

The Cavaliers are running low on healthy point guards with Darius Garland nursing a back ailment, Rajon Rondo dealing with a toe sprain, and Caris LeVert (who soaks up some minutes at the one) sidelined with a foot sprain.

Despite the issues, new GM Mike Gansey doesn’t believe the Cavs should have done more to add depth at the trade deadline.

“I don’t think we regret (not adding another) because I didn’t think we would see doomsday with our point guard situation,” Gansey said (via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com ). Brandon Goodwin has been awesome for us. A great find. He’s keeping us afloat right now. Gotta give him credit for that.”

Cleveland has gone 1-2 since the All-Star break with their lone win coming against the Wizards. However, they currently own a record of 36-25 (4th in the East) and appear positioned to make their first postseason appearance since LeBron James left the second time.

More NBA Rumors, News & Notes

  • The Sixers are reportedly the frontrunners to land DeAndre Jordan after the Lakers waived the veteran center. Philadelphia appears likely to sign Jordan outright once he clears waivers.
  • Nerlens Noel has been active on game nights for the Knicks lately, but he didn’t see minutes and Ian Begley of SNY.tv hears that the center is “far from 100% healthy.” Noel was rumored to be on the trade market prior to the deadline, though it’s possible that his health was the reason that no team pulled the trigger on trading for the former Sixers big man.
  • Begley (same piece) also hears that the Knicks and Mitchell Robinson were not close on a potential rookie-scale extension when the two sides conducted negotiations about a month ago. Rumors of Robinson being unhappy with his role have made rounds over the course of the season and the big man recently took to Twitter to explain his viewpoint. “Everyone knows when everybody gets involved and the ball moving and everyone touching the ball the energy and effort goes to another level. Let me [ask] you this and be 100% with your answer,” Robinson tweeted . “How would you feel just running up and down the court for 48 or even for 20 minutes?”
  • ICYMI: Markelle Fultz (ACL) returned to the court , seeing 16 minutes of action while scoring 10 points on 5-of-7 from the field.

