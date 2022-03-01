ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DSM: Transaction in Own Shares

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company") The Company announces that on 1 March 2022 it bought back 53,666 Ordinary Shares of...

www.streetinsider.com

