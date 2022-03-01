ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

‘Horrible’: Parents of Gabby Petito warn supporters of scammers ‘trying to make money’ off tragedy

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXBcs_0eSU0kLy00

**For previous coverage of this story, watch below.

(WJW) — The parents of Gabby Petito are claiming scammers are trying to profit off the foundation they created in their daughter’s name.

Nichole Schmidt, and her father, Joe Petito, created the Gabby Petito Foundation to bring awareness to other missing persons across the nation and to help their families find them after their daughter was found dead in Wyoming in September.

Cuyahoga County Jail drug dog given Narcan, rushed to vet

Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie left in July on a cross-country trek to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11 after Laundrie returned home without her. Laundrie later was found dead, and the FBI said a notebook found near his remains included a confession that he killed Petito.

A post on the Gabby Petito Foundation Facebook page dated Feb. 26 said “there are many people out there trying to make money off of this, which is horrible.”

“They are also claiming to take donations for our foundation, know that that is not us,” it went on to say. “This link is the only official website in our store is here as well. Our store will be linking some of our products to Amazon and maybe Etsy as well, it will always link back to our site.

The online store sells products like bracelets and signs.

$25k bond set for man accused of yelling racial slurs, punching Black woman

According to the foundation website, the organization’s mission is to: “…address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons and to provide aid to organizations that assist victims of domestic violence situations, through education, awareness, and prevention strategies.

We wish to turn our personal tragedy into a positive. It is our hope that Gabby’s foundation will bring these important issues into the forefront of the public eye to the benefit of all our communities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in PA jail for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Scammers#Domestic Violence#Fbi#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

34K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy