ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Woman arrested, accused of ramming police cars during a chase through Tulsa

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMC65_0eSU0jTF00
Lori Lindley

TULSA, Okla. — A woman sits in the Tulsa County jail, accused of leading police officers on a chase from Broken Arrow to the Tulsa International Airport.

According to a report from the Broken Arrow Police Department, officers tried to serve Lori Lindley with arrest warrants Monday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 51. The warrants were issued through the Tulsa District Court and involved drug and weapon charges. The warrant also said that Lindley removed an electronic monitoring device.

Lindley did not listen to the officers, and drove into an undercover officer’s car. She drove off on Highway 51 and purposely hit two unmarked police cars. The cars had activated sirens and lights.

The chase moved through Tulsa and Lindley approached Tulsa International Airport. She eventually ended up on Memorial, where a Broken Arrow police officer tried to stop Lindley with stop sticks. Police say Lindley drove towards an officer to avoid the stop sticks.

A Tulsa police officer tried to use stop sticks at another area on Memorial, which Lindley again avoided. Lindley eventually crashed into a parked car near Memorial and Highway 64.

Officers found drugs and cash inside Lindley’s car. She faces multiple charges, including drug possession, drug trafficking, possession of stolen property, eluding, and assault with a deadly weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07df0h_0eSU0jTF00
Broken Arrow Police Chase

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Man arrested for impersonating an officer and kidnapping, police say

Tulsa police announced they have arrested a man for impersonating a Tulsa police officer and kidnapping a woman. On Feb. 28, 2022, the Tulsa Police Department received an 911 phone call from a woman stating she had been threatened with arrest by a Tulsa Police officer if she did not perform sexual favors for him. The victim also told Tulsa police she met this man online.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Several businesses vandalized overnight in the Pearl District

TULSA, Okla. — Several business were vandalized overnight in the Pearl District. Police responded to 11th Street and South Peoria and found several store fronts with broken windows and glass littering the sidewalks. Police said between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. someone threw water main hole covers and pot...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A former Kentucky police officer was found not guilty Thursday on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor's apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor's death. The panel of eight men and four women delivered its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KRMG

19 children hurt after vehicle crashes into California day care center

ANDERSON, Calif. - — Nineteen children were injured Thursday when a vehicle crashed into a day care center in California, authorities said.,. According to the Anderson Police Department, 19 children and at least two staff members were inside the building at the Great Adventures Christian Preschool/Daycare when the vehicle crashed into it at 2:30 p.m. PST, KRCR-TV reported.
ANDERSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Broken Arrow, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

GRDA investigate a drowning at Twin Bridges State Park

WYNADOTTE, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is working a drowning scene on Grand Lake Thursday night. According to GRDA Police, a male was backing a truck with a trailer down the boat ramp at Twin Bridges State Park earlier this evening, on the north end of the lake, when both the truck and trailer went into the water and sank about 20 yards from the end of the ramp. The driver did not exit the vehicle.
ACCIDENTS
KRMG

Ex-Missouri mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing $40K worth of sports cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former mail carrier in Missouri pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing 94 sports cards worth nearly $40,000, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Paul O. Robinson, 26, of Richmond, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. Robinson waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays, the release stated.
RICHMOND, MO
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy