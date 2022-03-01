Woman arrested, accused of ramming police cars during a chase through Tulsa

Lori Lindley

TULSA, Okla. — A woman sits in the Tulsa County jail, accused of leading police officers on a chase from Broken Arrow to the Tulsa International Airport.

According to a report from the Broken Arrow Police Department, officers tried to serve Lori Lindley with arrest warrants Monday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 51. The warrants were issued through the Tulsa District Court and involved drug and weapon charges. The warrant also said that Lindley removed an electronic monitoring device.

Lindley did not listen to the officers, and drove into an undercover officer’s car. She drove off on Highway 51 and purposely hit two unmarked police cars. The cars had activated sirens and lights.

The chase moved through Tulsa and Lindley approached Tulsa International Airport. She eventually ended up on Memorial, where a Broken Arrow police officer tried to stop Lindley with stop sticks. Police say Lindley drove towards an officer to avoid the stop sticks.

A Tulsa police officer tried to use stop sticks at another area on Memorial, which Lindley again avoided. Lindley eventually crashed into a parked car near Memorial and Highway 64.

Officers found drugs and cash inside Lindley’s car. She faces multiple charges, including drug possession, drug trafficking, possession of stolen property, eluding, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Broken Arrow Police Chase

