Child, 4, killed in shooting in Pennsylvania home

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old child died in a shooting in a southeastern Pennsylvania home.

Coatesville police say officers were called to the home shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday and found the child shot once in the face.

Paramedics arrived and found the child dead at the scene.

Police said detectives from the city police department and Chester County are investigating.

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators.

Police didn’t immediately release any further information about the circumstances of the shooting or the weapon involved. They said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family impacted by this tragic incident.”

