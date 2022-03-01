ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Child, 4, killed in shooting in Pennsylvania home

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJQEl_0eSU0gp400
(Marco_Piunti/Getty Images)

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old child died in a shooting in a southeastern Pennsylvania home.

Coatesville police say officers were called to the home shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday and found the child shot once in the face.

Paramedics arrived and found the child dead at the scene.

Police said detectives from the city police department and Chester County are investigating.

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators.

Police didn’t immediately release any further information about the circumstances of the shooting or the weapon involved. They said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family impacted by this tragic incident.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Coatesville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Coatesville, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

19 children hurt after vehicle crashes into California day care center

ANDERSON, Calif. - — Nineteen children were injured Thursday when a vehicle crashed into a day care center in California, authorities said.,. According to the Anderson Police Department, 19 children and at least two staff members were inside the building at the Great Adventures Christian Preschool/Daycare when the vehicle crashed into it at 2:30 p.m. PST, KRCR-TV reported.
ANDERSON, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating incident at Greene County gas station

CARMICHAELS, Pa. — There are a number of police vehicles at a gas station in a Greene County community. Chopper 11 was over the scene and saw portions of the Circle K gas station in Carmichaels and a road nearby cordoned off with police tape. There’s also part of a backyard that was taped off while officers investigated something. It’s not clear if the two scenes are related.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Southeastern Pennsylvania#City Police#Ap#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ex-Missouri mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing $40K worth of sports cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former mail carrier in Missouri pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing 94 sports cards worth nearly $40,000, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Paul O. Robinson, 26, of Richmond, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. Robinson waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays, the release stated.
RICHMOND, MO
WPXI Pittsburgh

Son testifies against father charged with storming Capitol

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The son of a Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered gun testified Thursday that he secretly recorded his father proudly describing his role in the riot and gave the audio file to an FBI agent after his father, a militia member, threatened him and his sister.
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
76K+
Followers
94K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy